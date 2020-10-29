June 30, 1940 - October 28, 2020
Jefferson, WI - GARY EVERETT STROM, age 80 passed away at his home in Jefferson on October 28, 2020 surrounded by family.
Gary was born on June 30, 1940 in Madison to Harold and Frieda (Enger) Strom. He attended Cambridge High School. Gary married Carol Baumann on June 22, 1968 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Jefferson. He owned and operated the Bell-Northern gas station in Cambridge for many years with his dad. He also worked at Moores Seafood Company in Fort Atkinson and Schweiger Industries until 2002. He worked as a custodian for Walmart in Jefferson and then for the School District of Jefferson, before retiring in 2015.
Gary enjoyed gardening, watching and feeding the birds, woodworking, watching western movies starring John Wayne, and was a Star Trek fan. Above all, Gary loved spending time with his family, especially with his one and only grandchild, Jessica. The two had an unforgettable bond.
Gary is survived by his wife Carol; daughter Susan Strom-Milbrath (Aaron) of Jefferson; and granddaughter Jessica Milbrath.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Frieda (Enger) Strom; sisters Isabelle Tommerli and Clarice Mankowski; brother Francis Strom; and daughter Sharon Strom-Gunderson.
The family would also like to thank all the incredible doctors and nurses who treated Gary over the years, especially Dr. Amit Sanyal. Special thanks to Rainbow Hospice and their amazing staff, and to Father Tom for his continued love, prayers, and support for Gary and family over the years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Jefferson with Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating. Visitation will be at church from 9:30 AM until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make charitable donations to either the family directly or to St. Lawrence Catholic Church.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.