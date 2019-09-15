Gary Fritz

Gary Lee Fritz, 78, Fort Atkinson, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Gary was born on Jan. 4, 1941, in Stitzer Township, son of Walter and Evelyn (Heberlein) Fritz. Gary graduated in 1959 from Lancaster Senior High School, Lancaster, Wisconsin. He married Joyce A. Olsen on Dec. 19, 1965, in Madison.
Gary served in the United States Army from 1963 to 1965 as a member of the 6th Howizer Battalion, 16th Artillery (Rocket) Fourth Army. He was deployed to the Soviet Frontier in Turkey.
Gary grew up on his parents’ dairy farm in North Lancaster, Wisconsin. He married Joyce after returning from the military and worked for several years at his father in-law’s produce distribution business in Oakland, Wisconsin. Several years later, he joined Abendroth Water Conditioning in Fort Atkinson. He enjoyed a long and rewarding career with the Abendroth organization that spanned 48 years. He loved working there and visiting with all his customers in Fort Atkinson and the surrounding region.
His passions included airplanes, auto racing, fly fishing, bird watching and the Green Bay Packers. Gary possessed an outgoing positive outlook on life and a steadfast faith in the Lord. He enjoyed meeting people and finding a way to brighten the day of everyone he met. Most of all, he loved to spend time with family and friends.
Gary is survived by his children, Todd (Brenda) Fritz of Mount Horeb; Tanya Fritz of Jefferson; grandchildren, Shelby L. Fritz and Sara E. Fritz; brothers, James (Beverly) Fritz and Ronald (Pat) Fritz; mother-in-law, Lucille Olsen of Milton; brother-in-law, Bernard Elmer; sister-in-law, Lois Elmer; and many nieces and nephews. He also is greatly missed by his best friend and companion, Delores Parsons.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Evelyn (Heberlein) Fritz, and his wife, Joyce A. (Olsen) Fritz.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, at First United Methodist Church, 320 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson, WI, 53538. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. on Friday at the church until the time of service.
Abendroth Water Conditioning will host a celebration of life cookout from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 327 Janesville Ave., Fort Atkinson. Military burial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Oakland Seventh Day Cemetery, W8731 Advent Road, Fort Atkinson.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
The family would like to thank the wonderful folks at the UW Cancer Center Johnson Creek and Rainbow Hospice Care for the outstanding support they provided Gary in his final days of life.
