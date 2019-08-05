WHITEWATER — Gary Keith Stone, 83, of Whitewater, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Fairhaven Senior Living in Whitewater.
Gary was born on Jan. 21, 1936, in Waupaca, to Benjamin and Zelma (Barton) Stone.
He graduated from Whitewater City High School in 1955.
On July 28, 1956, Gary married Janet Stelter at First English Lutheran Church in Whitewater. He served his country in the National Guard for six years.
Gary was employed at General Motors for 36 years.
He and Janet loved to golf and spending part of their retirement in Florida. Gary enjoyed ice fishing and playing cards.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janet of Whitewater; children, Jodeen (James) Kienbaum of Whitewater, Linda Jacobs of Janesville and Brett Stone of Madison; grandchildren, Brittany (Blake Zimmerman) Kienbaum, Eric (Chaya) Jacobs and Valerie (Nemesio) Alvarez; great-grandchildren, Andre, Willian and Roman Alvarez, Dash and Capri Jacobs.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Michael Kienbaum.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church in Whitewater.
Friends may call on Monday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
As an expression of sympathy, you may wish to consider memorials to First English Lutheran Church, 401 W. Main St., Whitewater WI 53190.
Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, is assisting the family. www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
Gary will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
We all love you!
