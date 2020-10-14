April 17, 1947 - October 13, 2020
Jefferson, WI - GARY W. LIEBEL age 73 of Jefferson passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, October 13, 2020 surrounded by family.
Gary was born on April 17, 1947 to Claude W. and Pearl L.(Grosskreutz) Liebel. He attended Jefferson High School. Gary married Eunice M. Huber of Fort Atkinson on May 8, 1968 in Galena, IL.
Gary and Eunice owned and operated the Commercial Bar and Hotel, Mr. G's Dam Site Bar and Liebel's Fine Foods all of Jefferson. Gary was an avid woodworker, automotive enthusiast and a member of the Jefferson Collectibles Car Club. Gary lived a colorful, entrepreneurial life converting the Milwaukee Street location into various businesses entities, including 3 different taverns, 2 different restaurants, a bait shop, a woodworking shop, and a game-room equipment sales business. Later in life he continued to pursue his interests learning locksmithing and computer repair. He continued to tinker with cars and wood projects, and share time with Bonnie with a smile and a joke right up to the end.
Gary is survived by his daughter Evora M. (Paul) Williams of Pewaukee, WI and son Donald W. Liebel of Muskego, WI along with his dear granddaughters Raimi Liebel and Maya Liebel both of Muskego, WI. Gary was further survived by his significant other Bonnie Fagan of Jefferson, Joe, "The Cuz"(Sam) Liebel of Jefferson and step children Gene, Pam, Jackie and their families, sister-in-law, Kay Liebel of Milton, WI and niece Nicole (Daniel) Roberts of Milton, aunt Shirley Matthews Grosskreutz, aunt Carol (Ed) Fero, cousin Ed (Sandy) Grosskreutz.
Gary was preceded in death by his loving wife Eunice, his parents, and brother, Larry.
Per Gary's wishes, there will be no services.
