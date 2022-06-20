Gary Zebell

Fort Atkinson, WI - Gary Erwin Zebell, 70, Fort Atkinson passed away at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI on Thursday, June 16, 2022 surrounded by his family.
Gary was born on November 10, 1951 in Fort Atkinson, WI to Erwin "Bud" and Helen (Lonsdale) Zebell. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1969. Gary served his country in the United States Army from February 1971-April 1979. He was stationed in Germany, Virginia Beach and the Marshall Islands. Gary married Debra Krieser on July 2, 1971. Gary was employed with Hawthorne Melody , Nasco and most recently at C&W Med Rides, LLC. He was a lifelong donor with the Red Cross and donated over 12 gallons throughout his life. Gary enjoyed deer hunting, tractor pulls, NASCAR racing and camping. Deck time after 4pm with his family was of utmost importance. He was a member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Debra; children: Vicki (Brian) Aarstad, Pamela Zebell and Timothy (Jodi) Zebell, all of Fort Atkinson; Grandchildren: Keegan and Ashden Aarstad, Kassity, Karlye, Carsyn and Camdyn Hansen, Zoey and Aaden Zebell; sister, Teri (Doug) Kratky of Jefferson and their children: Aron (Stacie) Ryan (Billie) Kratky. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen in 1978 and father, Bud in 1993 and his in-laws, Louie and Lorraine Krieser.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 11:00am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 301 S. High St. Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Inurnment with military honors will follow at the Lakeview Cemetery, Fort Atkinson, WI. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 9:00am until the time of the service. As an expression of sympathy you may wish to consider memorials to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com. A special thank you to Ryan Brothers, the medical staff at Fort Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital. Also thank you to Danny, Brent and Nick along with the C&W Med Rides Team.
Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson is honored to serve the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Gary Zebell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.