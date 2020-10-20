July 12, 1927 - October 16, 2020
Palmyra, WI - Gene D. Burlingham, 93, of Palmyra, WI passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at AngelsGrace Hospice Center in Oconomowoc, WI.
Gene was born on July 12, 1927 in Waukesha, WI the son of Lee and Estelle (Saunders) Burlingham. He grew up in the town of Ottawa and graduated from Waukesha High School. Gene continued his education at the University of Wisconsin - Madison where he was a member of Delta Theta Sigma Fraternity and he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture. While in college, Gene met the love of his life, Elinor Grant and the two would be married on August 4, 1951 in Sheboygan, WI. God blessed their union with three children, Karen, Dave and Tom. Gene dairy farmed in Palmyra for over 30 years. He raised, milked, and showed Guernsey Cattle and he took great pride in his work. He and his wife also owned and operated B-Mini Storage in Palmyra for many years. Gene loved farming and was very involved in a number of farming clubs and agriculture groups. Some of his memberships included: The Dairy Shrine Club, The American Guernsey Cattle Club, The FFA, The Wisconsin Grassland Farming Program, The UW-Madison Agriculture Alumni and the Golden Guernsey Co-op. Gene was also very involved in his local community. He served as a 4-H leader, as a member of the Palmyra-Eagle School Board, and was a member of the Palmyra United Methodist Church. During his retirement, he and Elinor were able to spend their winters in Arizona and escape the harsh Wisconsin weather. For leisure, Gene enjoyed buying and selling all sorts of different items, playing softball, shooting pool, playing the piano, telling stories and reading. He was also an avid sports fan and watched and attended many Badger and Packers games. It also must be mentioned that Gene was a lifelong dedicated Chicago Cubs fan and rarely missed a game. Gene was a loving husband, father and friend. He will be dearly missed by those he leaves behind.
He is survived by: his loving wife, Elinor Burlingham; his children, Karen Burlingham, Dave (Susan) Burlingham, and Tom (Margaret) Burlingham; 3 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Helen Strong. He is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Gene will be laid to rest in Hillside Cemetery of Palmyra, WI.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.
