May 29, 1937 - June 4, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Gene M. Buchholtz (84), of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at Froedtert Memorial Hospital in Milwaukee, WI.
Gene was born on May 29, 1937 to Arthur F. Buchholtz, Sr. and Norma M. (Clark) Buchholtz in Fort Atkinson. He was a 1956 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School. He married Barbara J. Zeidler on July 5, 1958 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Gene was a member of the Air National Guard for many years and was employed as an Electronic Technician in the Space Science and Engineering Department of the University of Wisconsin - Madison. He worked with NASA throughout his career teaching classes and was a highly valued member of the build teams for multiple spacecrafts, satellites and rockets, including the Pioneer Venus and Hubble Space Telescope.
He enjoyed camping, riding motorcycles, cruising, and many trips to Branson, MO with his wife. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Barbara, his son, Keith, and his brother, Arthur, Jr. He is survived by his daughters, Janine (Julius) Sanders of Fort Atkinson, and Bethany (Jon) Ammeson of Roscoe, IL; his grandchildren, James, Jessica, Joelle and Jennifer Oldenburg, Julia and Jaelyn Sanders and Paul Eimmerman, and 2 great-granddaughters. He will be missed by many, especially his best friend and canine companion, Bandit.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 9 at 10 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 404 Roosevelt Street, Fort Atkinson, with a service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Atkinson.
Any donations can be made, per Gene's request, to Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
Dunlap Memorial Home is assisting the family.
