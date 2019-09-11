MARQUETTE — Gene M. Weber, 70, of Marquette, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Sept. 9, 2019, at his home, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born in Jefferson, son of the late LaVerne and Leona Weber.
After serving in the U.S. Army, Gene was employed by the city of Fort Atkinson for more than 30 years.
Following his retirement, he moved to where he loved to vacation and permanently resided in Marquette. There, he became actively involved with the fish hatchery and also served as treasurer of the Lake Puckaway P&R District.
Gene's five passions in life were his wife, fishing, hunting, traveling and spending time with family.
He was a proud member of the Jackass Club of Fort Atkinson, and loved family gatherings to watch Packer games.
After retirement, Gene and his wife enjoyed traveling and collected magnets from 35 states, and also took trips to Alaska and Canada.
He is survived by his spouse, Jeanne (Jesowshek) Weber; and his combined family of Michael (Marie) Weber, Jeanne (Russ) Boram and their children Cole, Lexi and Brett, Ronald (Amber) Parrish and their children Alexis, Hannah and Lydia and Jennifer (Cheryl) Parrish. He further is survived by his siblings, Sherryl (Mark) Matusiewicz, Mary (Jeff) Seljan, Sue (Jesowshek) Fraiser and Ed Jesowshek; and many nephews and nieces.
A memorial gathering for Gene will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 181 S. Main St., Markesan, beginning at 5 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m. with a brief prayer service.
Memorials for Gene will be directed to the Fish Hatchery on Lake Puckaway in Marquette.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Markesan is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
