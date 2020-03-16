George “Denny” Ankomeus passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Denny graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1947. He then joined the Army where he served as a Paratrooper for the 11th Airborne Division.
Denny was a passionate and very talented musician for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bev; children, Sherry and Mike of Tucson, Ariz., and Julie of Fort Atkinson.
Due to current travel and gathering restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
