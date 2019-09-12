George E. Baskys, 85, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
George was born on April 6, 1934, son of the late George and Anne (Furca) Baskys.
He married Mary Goyer on June 7, 1958.
George was employed at Monogram Models Inc. in Chicago as a design draftsman for 12 years.
He and Mary then moved to Fort Atkinson and became partners with Mary’s brother, Tom and Phyllis Goyer, at Coast to Coast Hardware Store.
George and Mary later opened their own Coast to Coast Hardware Store in Whitewater. He later retired from Walmart in Whitewater.
George is survived by his wife, Mary; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A prayer service will be held by Father Thomas Coyle at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson.
Visitation will be on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
