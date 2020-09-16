JEFFERSON — George Edward Groskopf, 86, of Jefferson, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at his home, with family at his side.
George was born on Sept. 5, 1934, in Milwaukee, the son of the late George and Rose (Becker) Groskopf.
He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in biochemical engineering. He was employed by Ladish Malting Company and in later years Cargill, Inc., where he had the opportunity to work and travel in China and various locations throughout Europe.
On Oct. 15, 1960, he married Kathleen Minster in Wauwatosa, and the couple enjoyed 54 years of marriage, until her death in 2015.
George will be deeply missed by his daughter, Gina (Mark) Groskopf-Nevins; grandsons, Tom (Danielle Beaudry) Nevins and Sam (Danielle Meyerhofer) Nevins; sister, Lois Ladish; and other relatives and friends.
George was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathleen Groskopf; son, Thomas Earl Groskopf; and brother, Aubrey “Bud” Groskopf.
Per George’s wishes, there will not be any services. Instead, he would want you to: (as part of his work with the National Ski Patrol) ski down a slope, cross-country ski, dance the polka at Gemuetlichkeit Days, paddle a canoe, swing a tennis racket, enjoy a campfire toasting marshmallows under a starlit sky, hit a golf ball, ride a motorcycle and roll a bowling ball. Above all else, he would want you to spend time with cherished family and friends.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to the very special staff from Rainbow Hospice, especially Tricia Schmidt- Hospice RN, as well as to the family and friends who helped make George’s final journey happen according to his wishes.
Those wanting to honor George through a donation may direct them to: Rainbow Hospice, Tomorrow’s Hope, the Humane Society of Jefferson County or a charity of their choice.
