Fort Atkinson, WI - George J. Feith, 83, of Fort Atkinson, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side at Alden Estates of Jefferson on April 8, 2023. George was born October 26, 1939 in Milwaukee, WI to George and Edna Feith. He married Shirley Gross on August 31, 1957 in Milwaukee, WI.
George was a talented musician, playing his accordion in dance bands in his early teens. He was also a "Jack-of -all" trades from woodworking, electrical to working with cars. He had a long successful career as tool maker in southern Wisconsin before retiring to St. Germain, WI where he and Shirley enjoyed the summers of the clean fresh air and enjoyed watching the local wildlife. In the winter they resided in sunny Arizona.
He also loved to go fishing, hunting and taking many pictures of local scenery and nature. He loved his long rides on his Goldwing motorcycle and trap shooting with multiple teams in multiple states.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Shirley, sister Carolyn, children Sherry Jaeger, Dan (Laurie) Feith and Russell (Grace) Feith, grandchildren Adam (Becca) Feith, Ashton (Mark) Liedel, Nathan Feith and Dustin Feith and 6 great grandchildren Anna, Johnathan, Mia, Mark, Cora and Makayla.
Preceded in death by his father George H. Feith, Mother Edna (Struck) and son-in-law Don Jaeger.
A Christian service will take place on April 22, 2023 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 404 Roosevelt St, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538 at 11:00 AM with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. A luncheon will be served following the service at the church.
