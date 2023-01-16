George William Niebler

Jefferson, WI - ¬GEORGE W. NIEBLER, age 80 of Jefferson passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Sunset Ridge in Jefferson.
He was born on September 27,1942 in Watertown to William and Eva (Battist) Niebler. He attended school in Jefferson and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1960. He married Carolyn Schmidt on June 8, 1968, at St. Coletta's Chapel in Jefferson.
George worked as a meat cutter at Red Owl, Scott's Super Valu, then Coffman's Super Valu and County Market.
He enjoyed people, mowing lawn and plowing snow. George served the community on the Jefferson Fire Department for 26 years where he drove the tanker.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; son William (Regina) Niebler of Jefferson; grandchildren Jessica (Perry) Johnson, Ashley McDonald and Ryan Kreger; 10 great-grandchildren and special nephew Allan (Margaret) Vogel and their Children Lauren (Michael) Bretl and Justin (Rebecca) Vogel.
He is preceded in death by his parents and special great-nephew, Jordan Vogel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 1:30 PM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jordan Vogel Memorial Fund/JCF, St. John the Baptist Church, Tomorrow's Hope or Rainbow Hospice.
The family would like to extend their deepest Thanks to the staff at Sunset Ridge and Rainbow Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to George.
