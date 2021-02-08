August 23, 1960 - August 6, 2020
Saratoga Springs, NY - Gerald B. Westphall Jr., 58, passed away on Aug. 6, 2020, at his home in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
Gerald Jr. was born on Aug. 23, 1960, son of Gerald and Judith Westphall of Port Charlotte, Florida. He graduated from Fort Atkinson Senior High School in Fort Atkinson, Wis., in June of 1979. Gerald enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1979 to 1983 as an electrician mate. He served aboard the USS Clifton Sprague (FFG-16).
