April 25, 1930 - May 2, 2023
Fort Atkinson, WI - Gerald Eugene Freson, 93, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Fort Health Care.
Jerry was born on April 25, 1930, in Jefferson, WI to Joseph and Louise (Seifert) Freson. The youngest of 4 boys. Jerry attended the Flat Iron country school and then went on to graduate from Jefferson High School in 1948.
Jerry met and married Helen Hathaway. They were married on April 27,1951. They were together 72 years.
Jerry was an over the road semi driver for 35 years for Schweiger Industries, being their number one driver. Jerry had a genuine love to drive. He went on to drive for Badger Printing, Uhe Trucking, Yerges, and W &A Trucking. After retiring, he and Helen traveled. Covering all 50 states, and across Canada. They traveled on to Mexico, England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Germany, and all 4 Hawaiian Islands. Jerry enjoyed antiquing, putting together puzzles of his travels. First and foremost, Jerry was a dedicated and genuine family man. He supported his wife and 5 children in anything they were a part of.
He is survived by his wife Helen. Children; Cynthia (Richard B.) Olson, Fort Atkinson, Holly (Reed) VanValin Florida, Tammy (John) Patterson Texas, Andrew (Sharon) Freson Fort Atkinson. Grandchildren Jay(Aarin) Olson, California, Scott Olson, Texas, Jennifer (Robert) White , Wisconsin, Jeffrey (Corinne) Patterson, Wisconsin. Great grandchildren Hayden and Brayden Olson, and Trent White.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers George, Merlin, and Clarence; Sons Brian and Michael.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday May 5, 2023 at 11:00 am at Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave. Fort Atkinson WI 53538 with Rev. Daniel Fahs officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Atkinson. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
