MILTON — Gerald G. Mroz, 82, of Milton, passed away early on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
Gerald was born on Dec. 13, 1936, in Milwaukee, to the late Joseph and Eldora (Ravet).
He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the 1950s and served for four years.
On June 7, 1958, Gerald married Irene Turnbull in New Jersey.
Gerald repaired the airplanes during the Korean War. He was stationed in Bermuda.
After the Air Force, he worked at Cape Canaveral in Florida. He was an integrated transfer launch team for the Titan III.
The family moved to Milton in 1969, leaving the day the moonshot launched and arriving in Wisconsin the day the men walked on the moon.
Gerald worked on the assembly line at General Motors in 1969. He was laid off and went to work at Jamesway in Fort Atkinson. He was called back to GM a couple of months later and worked there until he retired in 1999.
Gerald loved to fish, hunt, garden, and tinker and fix things in his garage. He always helped the neighbors who needed it.
He loved taking his dog, Kiara, on a walk twice a day and chit-chatting with the neighbors.
Gerald is survived by his loving wife, Irene Mroz; children, Gerald (Kara) Mroz, Mitchell Mroz and Karen Mroz Olson; grandchildren, Mitchell Moeller and Celeste Ontiveros; sister, Shirley Pendergast; “adopted” daughter, Pamela Gackstatter, and her children Crystal (Mike) Wescott, Jewel (Kevin) Millard and Thomas Klein.
He also was preceded in death by his daughter, Theresa Lynn Mroz; grandson, JR Jose Ontiveros; son-in-law, Charles Olson; and “adopted” granddaughter, Amber Klein.
Memorial services will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, with Father Dave Timmerman officiating. Full military rites will follow the service.
Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the start of the services.
