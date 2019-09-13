SAN FRANCISCO — Gerald “Gerry” J. Huber, 77, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at his home in San Francisco, Calif.
Gerry was born on July 21, 1942, in Fort Atkinson, Wis., to the late John and Edith Huber, one of six children.
He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1960.
Gerry served in the U.S. Navy from 1960-67.
He was a chef in the service and a Hawaiian massage therapist.
Gerry enjoyed the city of San Francisco and especially the song, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.”
Surviving siblings are sisters, Karen Carnes of Arizona City, Ariz., and Rahna (Ehrke) Reich of Jefferson; a brother, Dennis Huber of Branson, Mo.; an aunt, Alice Huber of Milwaukee; other nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He also was preceded in death by two sisters, Eunice Leibel of Jefferson and Arlene “Hubba” Huber of Bakersfield, Calif.
Funeral services are pending.
A special thanks is extended to both the Jefferson and San Francisco Police Departments for their officers conducting wellness checks on Gerry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.