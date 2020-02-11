WATERTOWN — Gerald “Jerry” “Beetle” R. Olson, 74, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Jerry was born on Oct. 2, 1945, in Thief River Falls, Minn., the son of Ray and Rose (Timm) Olson.
He was a graduate of Watertown High School.
On Nov. 28, 1964, he married the love of his life, Pat Burns, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Jefferson.
Jerry had been employed at APV Crepaco in Lake Mills for more than 30 years, working in the foundry. You often could find Jerry socializing with everyone he passed.
He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and loved spending time outdoors hunting, camping and fishing. He also enjoyed playing league softball and horseshoes.
Jerry loved his dogs and often was seen spoiling them. He enjoyed spending time in his shed tinkering with tools and building. He was a collector of anything Yosemite Sam.
Whenever he could, Jerry was off riding his one-of-a-kind trike. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
Jerry was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather!
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Pat Olson of Watertown; daughter, Chris Blakey; grandchildren, Ashley (Brian) Wendt and Bob Blakey; great-grandchildren, Audrey and Blair Wendt; along with numerous brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Bob Blakey, as well as numerous brothers and sisters.
A celebration of life with be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m. at the American Legion Post 305, located at 223 First St. in Johnson Creek.
Memorials, if desired, could be made to Rainbow Hospice.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.Hafemeisterfh.com.
