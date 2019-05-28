Gerald “Jerry” L. Krueger, 70, of Fort Atkinson, received his crown of glory in Heaven on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019, at the Wm. S. Middleton Veterans Hospital in Madison.
Jerry was born on Aug. 31, 1948, in Fort Atkinson, to Frederick and Evelyn (Kitzman) Krueger.
He graduated from Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills in 1967.
Jerry served his country in the United States Army. He was assigned to a mortar unit in the Vietnam War. Jerry met his best friend, Dennis Kruse, in the military and remained friends to this day.
After the war, Jerry married Phyllis Bingham on July 11, 1970, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
Jerry was employed at APV in Lake Mills for 43 years.
Jerry enjoyed coin detecting, reading about trains, camping, cruising and travel. He loved to be with his grandchildren.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Phyllis of Fort Atkinson; daughter, Wendy Krueger Wellner of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Graydon (Brittany Ousterhout) Wellner, Brienna and Landon Wellner; sister, Jane (Dale) Pells of Louisville, Ky.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant sister, Judy Krueger.
Funeral services with military rites will be held on Saturday, June 1, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
A visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
As an expression of sympathy, persons may wish to consider memorials to St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 301 St. High St., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
