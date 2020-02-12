WHITEWATER — Gerald K. Stork, 78, of Whitewater, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
Jerry was born on Feb. 1, 1942, in Watertown, son of Harold and Shirley (Smith) Stork.
He married Mildred Boyd in Fort Atkinson on Nov. 30, 1963.
Jerry was a lifelong dairy farmer who started farming in Fort Atkinson at age 17. He also hauled milk and did custom farm work.
Jerry is survived by his mother, Shirley Stork of Fort Atkinson; wife, Mildred Stork of Whitewater; children, Amy (Terry) Kienbaum of Milton, David Stork of Whitewater and Alan Stork of Whitewater; grandchildren, Ashley (Corey), Melissa (Andrew), Connie (Mark), Anna (Noah), Tim, Krissa, Charles and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Braden, Isaac, Eli, Lucas, Bentley, Roselyn and Hailee. He also is survived by his brother, DuWayne (Virginia) Stork of Packwaukee; sisters, Joyce (Ron) Tesch of Delavan, Janice (Don) Foerster of Fort Atkinson and Joan Bykowski of Delavan; sister-in-law, Betty Stork of Slinger; friend, Ron Rew of Fort Atkinson, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Stork; son, Scott Stork; daughter, JoAnn Garlock; and brothers, Dennis and Harlow Stork.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Dunlap Memorial Home, 604 S. Main St. in Fort Atkinson.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, and on Tuesday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service.
