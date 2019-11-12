WHITEWATER — Gerald Wynn, 85, of Whitewater, passed away on Nov. 6, 2018, in Sun City, Ariz.
Jerry was born on Oct. 18, 1933, in Chicago, to Joseph and Nora (Walsh) Wynn.
He graduated from Chicago Vocational School in 1951.
On June 7, 1958, Jerry married Hildegard “Hildy” Schwab in Chicago. She preceded him in death on Oct. 31, 2005.
He served his country in the United States Air Force, from 1951-54, while stationed in Korea.
Jerry was employed as an electrician for 39 years and was a member of the IBEW #134. He was a member of the Whitewater Lions Club and of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Whitewater.
Jerry enjoyed many years around Whitewater Lake and in Arizona. He traveled often to Aughaward, Mayo, Ireland to visit his dearest cousins, John and Mary Murphy. He was very close to his niece, Myra Kay Wynn.
He is survived by his children, Mark Wynn and Kelly Smith; granddaughter, Nora Wynn; brother, Arnold Wynn.
He also was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Gertrude Wynn, Mary Louise Denny, Ann Peterson, Catherine Wynn, Frances Rymus and Joseph Wynn.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 3 p.m. at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater. A prayer service will follow at 3:30 p.m.
Burial will be in the Cold Spring Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Whitewater Lions Club.
