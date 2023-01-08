Geraldine Blanch (Riedl) "Gerry" Brunner

Whitewater, WI - Geraldine Blanche (Riedl) Brunner, 92, formerly of Jefferson, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Fairhaven Senior Services in Whitewater, WI. Gerry was born November 8, 1930 in Helenville, WI, to Lothar and Elizabeth (Richter) Riedl. She attended St. Lawrence Catholic School and was a graduate of Jefferson High School. Gerry met Robert Brunner, of Milwaukee (the love of her life), in Jefferson, and they were married on June 27, 1953, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Jefferson. Gerry was a devoted wife to Bob for 69 1/2 years. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her pride and joy were her family. The Catholic faith was central to her life. Gerry loved singing and sang in the church choir for many years. Gerry was blessed to have the opportunity to stay at home for many years to raise their five children. In 1970, she started working as a secretary at the Jefferson County Courthouse where she was employed for 26 years and gained life-long friends. She was also in a euchre club for over 50 years with friends who were near and dear to her heart. In the last few years of her life, Gerry suffered from Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. She fought a hard fight until the very end.
Gerry is survived by her children: Barbara (Mike) Pretasky of Mindoro, Tom (Mary Kay) Brunner of St. Clair, Michigan, Patti (Del) Chmielewski of Jefferson, Tim (Kathy) Brunner of Brookfield, Alison (Glenn) Stoll of Whitewater; 17 grandchildren, lovingly referred to as her "17 gems" Randy (Meri) Pretasky, Erin (Austin) Barborak, Brendan (Colean) Brunner, Ryan (Lindsey) Brunner, Laura (Peter) McCann, Lindsay (Zachary) Eisen, Michael (Amanda) Brunner, Kevin Brunner, Maureen Brunner, Nick (Karlie) Litterski, Emmy (Josh) Chaves, Kate (JC) Clay, Matt Brunner, Jake Brunner, Sarah Brunner, Brad (Sara) Stoll and Ben Stoll; 19 great grandchildren; Lincoln, Clara, Rosalie and Harriet Pretasky, Dalton and Emma Brunner, Hailey and Leah Brunner, Colin McCann, Olivia and Madeline Eisen, Elliana and Charles Brunner, Caroline Litterski, Isaac, Lily and Luna Chaves, Adler Stoll, Geraldine Clay, and brother Lyle (Carol) Riedl. Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert, and brothers Lothar Riedl and Stanley Riedl.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, W4791 US-18, Jefferson, WI with Fr. Thomas Coyle officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A burial will take place at St. Lawrence cemetery immediately following the service.
Special thank you to her loving and devoted husband, Bob, who was at her side every day until his death in October. In addition, thank you to Dr. Roberta Wedl, Fairhaven Medical Director, Margie and Jamie, nurses, and the CNA staff at Fairhaven, and Rainbow Hospice (Kendra, Sarah, Steve and all of the CNAs) in Jefferson for the exceptional care they provided Gerry over the last two years. A message from her family: To my mom, grandma, and great grandma. You will be deeply and forever missed but never ever forgotten! We love you to the moon and back! Heaven gained an angel today. You are now free to spread your wings and fly. Until we meet again...we love you!
A donation may be made in Gerry's name to St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Jefferson, WI or Rainbow Hospice in Jefferson.
