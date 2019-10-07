Gerrit W. “Bill” Hulstein, 73, Fort Atkinson, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Rainbow Hospice Care Center in Johnson Creek with his family by his side.
He was born on Jan. 22, 1946, in Hull, Iowa, the son of the late Gerrit C. and Hilda T. (Kuipers) Hulstein.
Bill married Rebecca Loeder on Feb. 14, 1971, at “The Little Brown Church in the Vail,” Nausha, Iowa.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1965-67 and was a recipient of the Purple Heart award.
Bill had been employed at General Motors in Janesville for 34 years.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and collecting dimes for special interests.
Survivors include his wife, Rebecca; son, Jeremy of Fort Atkinson; brother, Edward of Jefferson; sisters-in-law, Sandra (Phil) Wall of Lake Mills, Elizabeth “Blondie” Hulstein, Phyllis Hulstein and Elaine Hulstein, all of Fort Atkinson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He also was preceded in death by his son, Scott, in 2000; brothers, Gerrit W. “Little Billie,” Larry, Marvin, Richard and Cornelius “Corky”; and sisters-in-law, Anna and Beverly.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 11 a.m. at Grace United Church in Fort Atkinson.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dunlap Memorial Home and on Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to Grace United Church Building Fund.
