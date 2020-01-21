WATERTOWN — Gertrude A. Grosenick, 78, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown.
Gertrude Ann Windl was born on March 15, 1941, in Jefferson, the daughter of Roman and Marie (Vogel) Windl.
She was a 1959 graduate of Jefferson High School.
Gertie was employed at Schweiger Industries furniture factory in Jefferson and Farm N Fleet of Watertown.
On May 5, 1974, she married Lawrence Grosenick at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon, and together they dairy-farmed in Lebanon.
Gertie was an active member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Watertown and also volunteered for the Lebanon Fire Department Auxiliary.
She was well known for her baked sweets, and thoroughly enjoyed canning, gardening and tending to her flowers, especially roses.
Gertrude loved spending time with her friends and family, and, most of all, her grandchildren.
Gertrude is survived by her husband, Lawrence Grosenick; children, Scott (Candy) Jung of Clyman and Jim (Shelly) Grosenick of Lebanon; grandchildren, Tyler Jung, Dakota Jung, Madalynn Grosenick and Tucker Grosenick; brother, Herbert (Bee Fiebiger) Windl of Fort Atkinson; sister, Bernice (Fred) Freidel of Sioux Falls, Iowa; as well as sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Watertown with Father Miroslaw Syznal officiating.
Burial will take place at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery in Lebanon.
Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown on Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m., and on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the family or to the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to sincerely thank Marquardt Hospice for their generous care the last two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.