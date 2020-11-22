Gertrude C. (Obenauf) Deinlein

May 19, 1924 - November 17, 2020
Lake Mills, WI - Gertrude Deinlein passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17th at Home Again Assisted Living in Cambridge, WI. She was 96.
Gertrude was born on May 19, 1924 in Fremont Center, IL to the late Fred and Helena (Weidner) Obenauf. She was in the middle of a family of 9 brothers and sisters, Ralph, Robert, Lorraine, Dorothy, Hellen, Luella, Paul, and Jim. Jim is her only surviving sibling.
Gertrude was married to Emil Deinlein at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fremont Center, IL on February 16, 1944. They were married for 62 years. He preceded her in death as did her sons, James and Frederick. Surviving children are Richard (Eileen) Deinlein, Roger (Kathy) Deinlein of Cambridge, Marie (Alan) Koebke of Van Alsytne, Texas, and Bette (Mike) Lovelace of Tucson, Arizona. Surviving grandchildren are Lisa (Paul Albright) Deinlein, Cheryl Deinlein, Trisha (Dave) Logan, Laura (Isaac) Lynch, Shane Deinlein, and Rebecca Fulton, and two step-grandchildren, Jada Trujillo and Ed Zwolinski. She has 5 great-grandchildren, three sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gertrude was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Parish (formerly St. Francis Xavier Parish) in Lake Mills and attended St. Pius X in Cambridge after moving to Home Again Assisted Living.
Gertrude and Emil moved from Lake Zurich, IL to rural Waterloo in 1946 and farmed for many years. She was a member of numerous women's auxiliaries of farming organizations and of the London Mother's Club.
Gertrude enjoyed playing in a card club monthly for many years. She danced to the music of the Ole Gjerald Band in which her husband, Emil, played on many Saturday nights. She loved her Canadian fishing trips in both summers and winters, and loved to cook and entertain, especially for large groups that gathered at their farm and at their home in their retirement years. Gertrude and Emil traveled to Alaska twice as well as to many other wonderful places in the US, usually with dear friends. They also visited Europe and spent many winters in Tucson, Arizona. Gertrude gardened and loved flowers and butterflies.
Gertrude loved her large extended family and had many friends over her lifetime who thought of her as kind, caring, and capable of fixing anything. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was an amazingly strong and independent woman who handled life's ups and downs with grace and strength. She will be missed by us all.
Special thanks to Rainbow Hospice, UW Madison Hospital and Home Again Assisted Living in Cambridge for their loving care. A funeral mass for close family will be held at this time.
Friends may call to pay their respects at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Claussen Funeral Home followed by procession to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.
Burial will be in Kroghville Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to Cambridge EMS, Rainbow Hospice Jefferson, WI or a charity of your choice.
For those unable to attend, please visit our Claussen Funeral Home Facebook page for livestreaming or future viewing of recorded services.
