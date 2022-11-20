Gertrude F. "Trudi" Green

Sioux Falls, SD - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife and mother, Trudi Green, of Sioux Falls, SD.
Trudi was raised on a farm in Jefferson, WI, the first-born daughter of Robert and Lucille (Richter) Schroedl. After graduating from Jefferson High School, she attended UW-Oshkosh graduating with a degree in social studies education. Her first teaching job was in Columbus, WI. She loved teaching and her students. Trudi wrote and directed middle school plays based on popular TV mystery shows. She later earned a Master of Science degree in School Business Management from UW-Whitewater. As a manager Trudi was responsible for all non-teaching activities. In this roll she served on state and regional committees while specializing in school nutrition programs. Trudi loved working in small school districts despite having opportunities to move to larger school districts.
At UW-Oshkosh she introduced herself to Greg Green, her future husband and soulmate by stating "I'm from Wisconsin, beer capital of America" to which he replied "I like scotch;" this began a love affair that lasted for 51 years and had one son, Kevin. Throughout their marriage, Trudi and Greg loved to travel and see history. Trudi was fond of saying "Ill get Greg to his conferences then I'm going shopping!"
Though the Covid pandemic curtailed their retirement travel plans, Trudi focused her energies on her garden, baking, playing with their Corgis, and being the neighborhood grandma. She loved being with people - especially children - even as her illness progressed.
Trudi was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Greg; their son, Kevin; four brothers and a sister; two dogs, and friends from around the world. She did not want a funeral ("don't fuss") and internment will take place at the Black Hills National Cemetery.
"If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever."
