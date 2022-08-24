Neshkoro, WI - Gina (Hafenstein) Donnelly, 56, of Neshkoro, formerly of Lake Mills, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at her home.
She was born on December 20, 1965, the daughter of Thomas and Penny (Curry) Hafenstein.
She was a 1984 graduate of the Lake Mills High School.
Gina married Duane Donnelly of Lake Mills on April 30, 1988. Together they owned Donnelly Drywall, and upon retirement built their dream home in the woods. She was so proud to have built their home by hand, and this is where they spent the majority of their time.
Gina enjoyed time with her family (and camping family) more than anything in the world. She loved to have fun - camping, boating, swimming, dancing, playing cards and games, Friday fish fries, and playing with her grandchildren - her pride and joy.
Survivors include her best friend and husband of 34 years, Duane; their children, Amanda (Bryan) Wallace, Jacob Donnelly; five grandchildren, Aubree Donnelly, Reed Donnelly, Madison Culver, Brooks Wallace, Mia Wallace; her father, Thomas Hafenstein; two brothers, Rick (Melissa) Hafenstein, Eric (Tricia) Hafenstein; and many beloved aunts; uncles; cousins; in-laws and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother in 2017.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at a future date.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, as Gina was a breast cancer survivor who facilitated support groups for those recently diagnosed and was a passionate advocate for women. (www.bcrf.org)
