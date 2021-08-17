December 15, 1923 - August 11, 2021
Jefferson, WI - GLADYS A. VOGEL, 97, of Jefferson, WI, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter Wednesday August 11, 2021.
Gladys was born December 15th, 1923, to Henry and Matilda (Kemmeter) Vogel at their homestead in Jefferson. She attended school and was confirmed at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church & School of Jefferson and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1941. She was a lifelong resident of Jefferson and loved the area.
Gladys grew up during the Great Depression, graduated high school during WWII, and experienced many of pivotal moments of the 20th century. She loved to garden, farm, and cared for many animals during her life. Anyone who knew Gladys knew she was hardworking, tough as nails lady, she was a faithful steward of the land, a woman who fought fiercely for property rights. She loved working with numbers and held many jobs as a bookkeeper, including at Schweiger's for twelve years and Fort Savings & Trust. She never really retired and worked into her early 90s. Gladys was always there to help her friends and family when they needed it. Gladys was a member of the Tavern League in Jefferson County for many years, and a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Vogel, son Charlie Yelk, and great grandson Braeden Thony.
She is survived by her daughter Christine (Dennis) Sukow, grandchildren Kimberly (Paul) Thony, Timothy Baumgard, Russell Baumgard, Steven (Denise) Baumgard, and great grandson Paxton Thony.
Visitation will be at the Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson on Friday August 20, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and then again on Saturday morning at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 21st, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson, burial will follow in the Parish cemetery.
