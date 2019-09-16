Gladys Marjorie Floerke, 90, Fort Atkinson, fell asleep in the Lord’s arms on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at her home.
Gladys was born on Aug. 6, 1929, in Hebron, Wisconsin, to Oliver and Lenora (Geissler) Dickhut. She was baptized on Sept. 1, 1929, and confirmed on April 18, 1943.
Gladys attended a one-room schoolhouse. On May 4, 1946, she married Norman Floerke at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 2009.
She was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and was a member of the Ladies Aid, serving as its president and secretary for over 16 years. Gladys belonged to TOPS for 30-plus years and was the secretary for the senior citizens advisory board. Gladys was a member of the Ladies Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and was involved in many volunteer organizations.
She worked at Jones Dairy Farm and also sold Avon for 10 years. She and Norman raised layer and heavyweight roasting chickens and enjoyed making wine. She loved to work in her garden, read, cook, spend time with her many grandchildren, fish, camp, bowl and, play cards, and always liked to be active and social.
She is survived by her children, Larry (Deborah) Floerke, Fort Atkinson; Jerome (Theresa) Floerke, San Clemente, Calif.; Ronald (Judith) Floerke, Fort Atkinson; Bonnie (Mark) Krause, Jefferson; and Norman Jr. (Debra) Floerke, Fort Atkinson; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and two sisters-in-law, Janice Dickhut and Esther Dahnert.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Ruth Magritz and Florence Pugh; brother, Lyle Dickhut; great-grandson, Brenden Vincent Figliuzzi; and brothers-in-law Harold Magritz and Kenneth Pugh.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 301 S. High St., Fort Atkinson. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Atkinson.
Friends may call on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson, and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
As an expression of sympathy, you may wish to consider memorials to St. Paul’s Lutheran Infant Daycare.
The family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice Care for its loving care.
“Fear not I am thy shield and thy exceeding great reward” Gen. 15:1.
