WHITEWATER — Gladys Mary Gudeyon, 96, passed away on Jan. 12, 2020, at Our House Senior Living in Whitewater.
Gladys was born on Jan. 4, 1924, the daughter of Charles and Leta Porter.
She met her sweetheart, Harvey Gudeyon, at a dance in Whitewater and they married on Feb. 9, 1944. They raised three children and farmed in Richmond until retiring and moving to Whitewater in 2006.
Gladie was a member of the Richmond United Methodist Church, and was very active in Sunday school and church activities over the years.
She was an excellent seamstress and a talented cake decorator, having made wedding cakes for each of her children as well as numerous special occasion cakes for friends and relatives.
She loved to dance, and she and Harv were known affectionately as that “cute little dancing couple” who attended polka fests and dances throughout the state.
Gladie is survived by her son, Richard (Karen) of Richmond; daughters, Kathleen (Donald) Klemp of Waterloo and Joyce (Bruce) Traxler of Whitewater; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by Harvey, her husband of nearly 70 years; sister, Alice White; and brothers, Louis, Roy and Richard Porter.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Richmond United Methodist Church with interment in the Richmond Cemetery.
Friends may call on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Nitardy Funeral Home in Whitewater, and on Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
Memorials may be given to the Richmond United Methodist Church or to Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson.
The family would like to thank the staff at Our House as well as Rainbow Hospice for their loving care and support.
