BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Glenn A. Heiman, 51, of Bloomington, Minn., formerly of Fort Atkinson, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 4, 2019.
Glenn was born on Oct. 29, 1967, the son of LeRoy and Carol (Maass) Mackovich.
He was a dedicated employee of Nelson Numeric who enjoyed everyone he worked with.
Glenn loved working on cars, ice fishing and hunting. He also was known as a jokester, always trying to pull a good prank on someone.
He is survived by his fiancé, Karen George (his ‘Little Georgy”); children, Scott, Joseph (Brittany), Trevor, Christina and Zachary; five granddaughters; three grandsons; mother, Carol; siblings, August, Sue, Alice, Kenny, Jean and Vincent; and several nieces and nephews.
Glenn was preceded in death by his father, LeRoy; and brothers, Jerome and Paul.
Services will be held on Wednesday Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Bloomington, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Dunlap Memorial Home, 604 S. Main St. in Fort Atkinson, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
A celebration of life will follow the memorial gathering at Brock’s River Walk, 99 S. Main St. in Fort Atkinson.
