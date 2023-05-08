Glenn Alan Goodman
May 4, 1953 - March 30, 2023 Clearlake Oaks, CA - Glenn Alan Goodman, of Clearlake Oaks California, formerly of Fort Atkinson, passed away on March 30, 2023.

Glenn was born the second of eight children to Betty and Howard Goodman on May 4th, 1953 in Loveland, CO. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1971. In school he was active in band, cross country, debate and forensics. He also took part in many theater productions, playing the notable roles of Peter in The Diary of Anne Frank and the scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz.

