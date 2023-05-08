May 4, 1953 - March 30, 2023 Clearlake Oaks, CA - Glenn Alan Goodman, of Clearlake Oaks California, formerly of Fort Atkinson, passed away on March 30, 2023.
Glenn was born the second of eight children to Betty and Howard Goodman on May 4th, 1953 in Loveland, CO. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1971. In school he was active in band, cross country, debate and forensics. He also took part in many theater productions, playing the notable roles of Peter in The Diary of Anne Frank and the scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz.
He married the love of his life, Kandice, on July 21, 1994. Together, they lived in their dream home on top of a remote mountain in Northern California. There, they raised Kandice’s daughter Lauren, and enjoyed exploring and hiking the surrounding hills, often beside their family dogs- Honey, Belle, Hammer, and TJ.
Glenn had a strong passion for nature, and could usually be found outside tending to his gardens, where he could name every singing bird or sprouting flower. He took great pride in sharing the latest harvest with his loved ones, and grew some of the best vegetables around.
Glenn was also a gifted artist, carving intricate figures from rock, wood and clay-- some of which decorated his gardens, others he would gift to family and friends. As a life-long “Dead Head”, he attended hundreds of Grateful Dead Concerts, traveling with both family and friends around the country to see as many concerts as possible.
Glenn cared deeply about the world around him and always stood up for what he believed in. Until the end, he fought his cancer with the same determination he lived his life.
Glenn is survived by his wife Kandice Goodman, Stepchildren Lauren (Jeff) Ebner and Brett (Lauren) Cates, and step-grandchild Jack, siblings John (Sandy), Paul (Geri), Liz Richardson (Tim), Michael (Eileen), David (Ann), Carolyn “Kaile” (Aspen), and Kathleen Adams (Ed), and nieces and nephews Robert (Alyssa) Goodman, Katie and Hannah Richardson, Nathan and Sarah Goodman, Nicholas, Michael and Julia Adams. His parents and a nephew, Stephen, preceded Glenn in death.
A memorial will be held in California at a later date.
