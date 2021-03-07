Glenna Jean Sells

March 11, 1946 - February 17, 2021
Mequon, WI - Glenna J. (nee Gest) Sells, age 74 of Mequon, formerly Sullivan, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
Glenna is preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years Theodore (Ted). Glenna is survived by her children Faith (Lennie) Young and Todd (Nicky) Sells. Her grandchildren Bryan, Aaron, Austin Howell and Caitlin (Khalil) Parish and a great-grandchild expected in September, along with her siblings Alan (Marge), Linda (John) and Joni (John) and brothers and sisters in law Thomas (Sondra), Judith and Russell (Carol), and other relatives and friends.
Glenna was preceded in death by her parents Glenn and Mary Gest, father and mother in law Evan (Hazel) and Lila Sells, sisters and brothers in law Dawn, John (Kay), Robert and Terry and nephews Eric, Thomas and Larry.
A Celebration of Glenna's Life will take place on Thursday, March 11 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (1165 E. Summit Avenue, Oconomowoc, WI 53066) with a visitation from 4:30pm-6:30pm. A service will follow with Pastor Wes Werner presiding. Glenna will be buried next to her husband Ted at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in the Spring.
