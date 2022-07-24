Fort Atkinson, WI - Gloria A. Janke, 89 of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Gloria was born in Fort Atkinson on February 11, 1933, daughter of the late Harry and Olga Seavert. She was a 1951 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School and married Melvin Janke on June 29, 1951.
Gloria was an active member of First Congregational Church in Fort Atkinson, she was also a member of Eastern Star and Campfire Girls. She loved to bowl with her husband and had a passion for dogs and butterflies.
Gloria is survived by her daughter, Wendy Janke and son, Brian (Joan Ready) Janke; grandchildren, Sara (Derek) Falkiewicz and Michelle Janke; great grandchildren, Henrik and Anders Falkiewicz; brother-in-law, Fred (Bonnie) Janke Jr.; very dear friends, Jay, Mildred and Jan and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Melvin and sisters June Smith and Marge Beebe.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at First Congregational Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from noon on Friday at the church until time of service. A private family burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.