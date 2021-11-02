Fort Atkinson, WI - Gloria Ann Nathan, 90, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Fort Atkinson Healthcare Center.
Gloria was born on February 11, 1931 in Chicago to Harry and Rose (Schrepfer) Jarm. On June 23, 1950, Gloria married George Nathan and together they had ten children. After their marriage, the family stayed in the Chicago area for thirty years, before moving to Fort Atkinson, WI. Gloria eventually moved to Sauk City, to be closer to her daughter. She worked as a homemaker, bookkeeper at Master Floor Service and later as a daycare provider at the Kids House Too.
Gloria's passions included gardening, caring for children, knitting, making cards, and artistic coloring.
She is survived by her children, Wendy (Marek) Kokoszka of Fort Atkinson, WI, Michael (Sharon) Nathan of Lake Geneva, WI, Lore (Dennis) Quinn of Webster, WI, Russell (Angela) Nathan of Fort Atkinson, WI, Timothy (Elizabeth) Nathan of Fort Atkinson, WI, Genniene (David) Lovelace-Michel of Sauk City, WI, Erick Nathan of Hollywood, CA, Jessica (Roger) Uhe of Lexington, SC, Rebecca Marshall of Minneapolis, MN; 24 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; and sister-in-law, Raetta Denmon of Winder, GA.
Gloria is preceded in death by her husband, George Nathan; son, Randall Nathan; and half-brother, Harry Jarm.
Funeral Services will take place at 4PM on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Visitation will take place from 2PM until the time of service. A private burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Libertyville, Illinois.
