WATERLOO — Gloria “GG” Grueneberg, 75, of Waterloo, passed away on Oct. 24, 2019, at home.
GG was born on Jan. 13, 1944, in Watertown, the daughter Alfred and Helen (Benninger) Klug.
GG was an accountant and loved working with numbers. She married the love of her life, Donald, on May 12, 1984, in Sun Prairie, and the two enjoyed 33 years of marriage together.
GG loved Christmas, and enjoyed decorating for all seasons and holidays. In her free time, she also enjoyed gardening.
Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to have known her.
GG is survived by daughters, Raenette (Tom) Tempel and Arlette Ward; a very special stepdaughter, Theresa (Doug Behm) Ulam; stepchildren, Tamara (Steve) Belanger, Dawn Joles and James (Patty Harder) Grueneberg; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Eunice, Anita, Carolyn and Wes. She also is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, relatives and other friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; and sister, Elaine.
A memorial service will be held in Gloria’s honor on Thursday, Oct. 31, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waterloo at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Robb Kosky presiding.
A visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Washington Cemetery, Town of Portland.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit pn-fh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.