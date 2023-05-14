Gloria Haas

May 12, 2023
Jefferson, WI - Gloria M Haas, 91, of Jefferson went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 12, 2023.
She was born on July 22, 1931, daughter of the late Orville F. and Arlene P. Borck. Gloria Married Gerald C. Haas on October 13, 1951 in Jefferson. She was employed by the Jefferson County Veterans Service Office for 31 years until her retirement in 1996. Gloria also worked as a waitress for many years, she loved working with people.
She was a lifelong member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jefferson, where she was involved in many activities including the Ladies Aide and was an avid supporter of the school. Gloria was involved in may volunteer organizations including Tomorrow's Hope, Christmas Neighbors, and Twice is Nice.
She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Gloria also enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends. Her greatest travel was a trip to the "Holy Land" tracing the feet where Jesus walked. Other hobbies of Gloria's included refinishing furniture, walking, and playing cards. Gloria was an avid Packer and UW Badger fan.
She is survived by, her son, Jeffrey (Diane) Haas of Jefferson; daughter, Mary (Jeffrey) Sharlow of Jefferson; 7 grandchildren, Daniel II (Carrie) Haas, Jason Haas, Sarah Haas, Emily Lembrich, Morgan Sharlow, Nicholas, Natalie Haas; 7 great-grandchildren; Benjamin Bieck, Caleb Lembrich, Evelyn Schweitzer, Elena Schweitzer, Drake Sharlow, Axel Rackers and Jada Rackers.
Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Arlene Borck; husband, Gerald Haas; and son, Daniel Haas.
In keeping her wishes, a private Christian Burial Services will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rainbow Hospice, St. John's Lutheran Church and School.
A special Thank You to the caring and supportive staff from Rainbow Hospice and Skaalan Nursing & Rehabilitation center.
Online condolences can be made at www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com
