LAKE MILLS — Gloria R. Eilenfeldt Radloff, 84, of Lake Mills, died on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Johnson Creek.
She was born on Oct. 19, 1935, in Fort Atkinson, the daughter of the late Alvin “Doc” and Caroline (Wollin) Eilenfeldt.
She was a graduate of the Lake Mills High School, class of 1953.
Gloria married Robert E. Radloff on Sept. 15, 1956. He died on June 12, 1993.
Prior to retirement, Gloria had been an assembler at Hamlin, Inc. She enjoyed crafting, embroidery, making floral arrangements and taking care of her yard.
Survivors include her son, Steve (Pam) of Key West, Fla.; her daughter, Penny (Jerry) Hilgendorf of Lake Mills; three grandchildren, Joshua Hilgendorf, Brittney (Jeremy Klang) Hilgendorf and Michael Radloff; one brother, Lynn Eilenfeldt of Texas; one sister, Lucille Rumary of Fort Atkinson; one sister-in-law, Karen Eilenfeldt; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
She also was preceded in death by her grandson, Alex Radloff; brother, Kenneth Eilenfeldt; two sisters, Beatrice (Raymond) Nelson and Carol (Lynn) Wilke.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills.
Burial will be in the Aztalan-Milford Cemetery.
If desired, memorials in Gloria’s name would be appreciated to Rainbow Hospice or to the Holy Family Catholic School.
