Gloria S. Kuchenbecker, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Sienna Crest Assisted Living in Fort Atkinson, and joined her Lord in heaven.
The youngest of 12 children, she was born on Feb. 21, 1929, to Albert and Louisa (Gruetzmacher) Salzsieder in Luxemburg.
She married Arthur Kuchenbecker on March 26, 1949. They were blessed with three children and lived in Green Bay until moving to Fort Atkinson in 1959, where Gloria worked at Jones Dairy Farm until she retired in 1984.
Gloria was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. Strong in her faith, she was a member of the Women’s Missionary League and a long-standing member of the church Euchre club.
She more than lived up to her married name Kuchenbecker (German translation: “pastry baker”) by delighting her family, friends and church patrons with unbelievably delicious hickory nut-topped sweet rolls, peanut bars, raised doughnuts and long johns, cinnamon puffs, homemade bread and kuchen.
After retiring, Gloria seized each day by enjoying a variety of hobbies such as cooking and the memorization of recipes, reading her way through the church library, daily journaling and spoiling her grandchildren. She also was very dedicated to fitness, taking long early morning walks, wearing out several exercise bikes and could be seen three days per week at water aerobics.
In her life, she literally embroidered hundreds of cotton dish towels for family, friends and charity events.
She was a devoted volunteer with the Fort Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, earning her 3,000-hour pin and bringing a smile to patrons perusing the hospital gift shop.
Gloria and Art also loved to travel, visiting Oregon, Alaska, Hawaii and Germany.
Gloria truly embodied a spirit of kindness, love and cheerfulness. She was a tremendous wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be so greatly missed.
She is survived by her sons, Lyle (Cindy) Kuchenbecker of Baker City, Ore., and Roger (Brenda) Kuchenbecker of Sweet Home, Ore.; and her daughter, Betty (Bruce) Gilbertson of Fort Atkinson. She also is survived by five grandchildren, Kurt (Kim) Kuchenbecker, Kristina (Steven) Slawny, Matthew Dahnert, Katrina (Adam) Young and Stacey Gilbertson; three great-granddaughters, Nelmi and Ina Kuchenbecker and Lillian Young; two great-grandsons, Zach and Noah Hogan, as well as many beloved relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; all of her siblings; her husband, Art; her special friend, Gerald Behnke, and many cherished friends and relatives.
Gloria’s family would like to thank the staff of Sienna Crest Memory Care Facility and Rainbow Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care of Gloria.
A funeral service will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church, 404 Roosevelt St., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538 at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.
A luncheon will be served at the church following the burial at Lakeview Cemetery.
Those wishing to express their sympathy may wish to consider memorials to Bethany Lutheran Church, Rainbow Hospice in Jefferson or Alzheimer’s Foundation.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.