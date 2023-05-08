Gloria Yonker

Fort Atkinson, WI - Gloria Dawn Yonker, 94, Lake Mills, formerly of Fort Atkinson, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Lilac Springs Assisted Living in Lake Mills.
Gloria was born on April 8, 1929, in Watertown, SD to Bert and Pearl (Christensen) Wartenbee. She married Calvin Yonker on October 4, 1947. He preceded her in death. Gloria enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and puzzles. She volunteered at Fort Memorial Hospital. Gloria was a member of the Red Hat Society and was the best pie maker in the world. Gloria was a good mother and grandmother. She was a member of Faith Community Church and sang with the Christian Faith Singers.
She is survived by her son Michael (Karole) Yonker, Fort Atkinson; grandchildren Jeffrey (Vesna) Holland, Kimberly O'Leary, Jasyn Holland, Keely (Jason)
Roberts, Taryn (Nate) Sutter; great-grandchildren Claire, Dustyn, Ash, Paula, Payton, Ella, Grace, Emily, Cooper, Luke, Harper, Brody, and Sawyer; Sister, Berdine Johnson; brother Rev. Harlan (Marge) Wartenbee and sister-in-law Else Wartenbee. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Judy Ann Holland, grandson Clint Gunkel, brothers Donald, Gordon and Rev. Derreld Wartenbee; brother-in-law Arden Johnson.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 10:30am at Faith Community Church W5949 Hackbarth Rd. Fort Atkinson, WI. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Atkinson, WI. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
