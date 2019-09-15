DANVILLE, Kentucky — Goldie Emma Elsie Oleson, 98, of Danville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Charleston Health Care Center.
Goldie was born on Dec. 14, 1921, in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, to Otto and Ida (Galabinski) Lemke. On Feb. 24, 1940, she married Dewey Oleson and together they had two children. He preceded her in death on May 31, 2008.
Goldie loved woodworking, furniture refurbishing and canning. Prior to moving to Kentucky, she was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
Goldie is survived by her children, David Oleson and Carol Auck; seven grandchildren, Jeff Auck, Audra Auck, Jerry Auck, Charles Oleson, Carl Oleson, Darcy Norman and Scott Norman; six great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Lorraine Bellows, Harvey and Robert Lemke, Floyd and Esther Lemke; other relatives, including Ruth, Everett, Hilda Lemke, Norma Renz, Aniva Traxler, Elmer and Elroy Lemke.
Funeral services for Goldie will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson, WI, 53538. A visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.
As an expression of sympathy, you may wish to consider memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church, Lake Mills.
The family would like to give special thanks to Nitardy Funeral Home,, as well as Morning Point Nursing Home and Charleston Health Care, for their compassionate care.
www.nitardyfuneral home.com
