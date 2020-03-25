Gordon D. Olson, 72, passed away on March 21, 2020, near his favorite walking trail.
Gordy was born on Aug. 22, 1947, in Rockford, Ill., to Donald and Bernice Olson, but he lived most of his life in Fort Atkinson.
Gordy worked for the City of Fort Atkinson in the Parks and Recreation Department for 40-plus years, retiring in 2013.
He was an avid sports fan, particularly baseball and basketball, and he often attended minor league baseball games in Beloit.
Gordy is survived by four siblings: Gary Olson of South Beloit, Ill., Carol (Jerry) Bartle of Beloit, Judy (Frank) Hegg of Grain Valley, Mo., and Sharon (Loran) Olson of Mount Vernon, Wash.; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He also is survived by Aunt Iva Hansen and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family. To place online condolences, please visit our website at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.