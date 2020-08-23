Gordon L. Zubrod Sr., 72, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Aurora at Home Zilber Family Hospice facility in Wauwatosa.
Gordon was born on Oct. 27, 1947, in Helenville, to Louis and Eunice Zubrod.
He was married to wife, Edris, for 41 years, and together they had four children.
Gordon worked as a newspaper courier for the Daily Union for many years.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with his family and dog Taz.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Edris Zubrod; children, Gordon Zubrod Jr., Casey Zubrod, Carrie Zubrod and Heidi Zubrod; four grandchildren; and brothers, Alexander (Lori) Zubrod, Francis Zubrod, Lawrence Zubrod and Edward Zubrod.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Eunice Zubrod; sister, Shirley Nowak; and brothers, infant Robert, and Leroy (Lois) Zubrod.
Services are private to the family.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at:
