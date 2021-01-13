January 11, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Grant Arthur Gentz, 86, Fort Atkinson, was called home by his Lord on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Reena Memory Care in Fort Atkinson, WI. He now reigns in heaven where he will experience days without number and years without end.
Grant was born on May 17, 1934 in Marinette, Wisconsin to Pastor Arthur and Ida Gentz. God brought him into His Kingdom of grace through the sacrament of holy baptism on June 10, 1934. He made public confession of the faith into which he was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Marinette, WI on May 16, 1948. He attended Trinity Lutheran School in Marinette, WI for grades K-8. Grant enrolled in Marinette High School in 1948 (grades 9-11) and transferred to Martin Luther High School in New Ulm, MN in 1951 and graduated in 1952. He attended Dr. Martin Luther College 1952-1957 and received his B.S. degree in education. In the summer of 1957, having emergency taught one year at St. James Lutheran School (grades 5-8) in Golden, CO, 1954-1955 and one year as a music tutor at Northwestern Lutheran Academy in Mobridge, SD 1956-1957. Grant received his M.S. degree in educational administration from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1981.
Grant served in the teaching ministry of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod for 32 years, serving as principal, teacher, church organist and choir director. He also served in various capacities on Synodical and District boards and committees. Upon his retirement from teaching he was employed in development departments for 20 years, working at Reedsburg Area Medical Center Foundation in Reedsburg, WI, Freeport Health Network Foundation in Freeport, IL and Bethesda Lutheran Communities in Watertown, WI. During these years he also served on several church councils and school boards. He came out of retirement to serve two years (2011-2013) as principal at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran School, Lake Mills, WI.
On August 1, 1959 he married Marlene "Muff" Kosin, his beloved wife of 61 years at St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo, WI. In addition to his love for teaching ministry and his wife Muff, he enjoyed music, reading and sports.
He is survived by his wife Muff of Fort Atkinson; sister, Gloria Schumacher of Milwaukee; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials may be made in Grant's name to St. Paul Lutheran Church or School. Marlene would like to thank Reena Memory Care and Rainbow Hospice for their outstanding care of Grant.
A private funeral service will be held at St.Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Lake Mills followed by burial at Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Atkinson, WI.
"Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord. 'Yes' says the Spirit, 'for they shall rest from their labors and their deeds will follow them" Rev. 14:7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.