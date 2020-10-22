June 7, 1958 - October 15, 2020
Beloit, WI - Dr. Gregory Frank Lanoway, 62, of Beloit, WI died October 15, 2020 in his home. Born June 7, 1958 in Fort Atkinson, WI; son of Frank T. and Maureen D. (Johnson) Lanoway. Gregory is a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School in 1976 and Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1982. He was an immensely proud father and grandfather. Gregory was a chiropractor for over 38 years, owning his own practice, Lanoway Chiropractic. He took pride in taking care of his patients. He kept up with current events, loved music and played the guitar and keyboard. He also enjoyed playing cards and was an avid Packers fan. Gregory was a previous member of the Lions Club, was on a bowling league in Beloit, and enjoyed playing tennis.
Survivors include his daughter Ashley (Stuart) Simpson; grandson Will Simpson; siblings Franceen (Robert) Leslie, Thomas Lanoway, Deidre (Mark) Buckman; several nieces and nephews; former wife, friend, and mother of his daughter Julie (Stephen) Bauch; and his rescue dog Connor. He is predeceased by his parents, his sister Marla (William) Lanoway-Schultz, and his 2 Great Danes Klutz and Diesel.
A Celebration of Life will be 11 am, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Rd., Beloit, WI. Memorial donations can be sent to Heartland Hospice or American Cancer Society. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 712 Windsor Rd., Loves Park, IL. www.statelinecremations.com
