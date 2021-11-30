Gregory S. "Greg" Krueger

March 23, 1980 - November 27, 2021
Edgerton, WI - Gregory "Greg" S. Krueger, 41, passed away surrounded by his loved ones after a lengthy illness on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the MercyHealth Hospital and Trauma Center. He was born March 23, 1980 in Janesville to Gary and Janet (Selvog) Krueger. Greg worked for Window World as a carpenter and was also proud to be a caregiver to his family.
Greg was a caring man who whenever asked would do what he could to help you. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the races, and most recently tubing. In his younger years, he enjoyed computer programming, even helping his brother with his company. He liked listening to music and making his own music, watching movies in general, his last one being Labyrinth and his favorite being Spaceballs. A great memory for Greg was the trip to County Stadium with his brother Eric, dad Gary and cousin Don where they saw Robin Yount's 3,000th hit. Travelling was also a favorite of his with a trip to Space Camp with his best friend Luke when he was younger, the trips to Disney World with family and the Edgerton Band, and the trips to Florida to his grandparents place. His favorite memory though was the day he found out he would become a father for the first time.
Greg is survived by his parents Gary and Janet Krueger; his wife Diana Krueger; his children: Andrew Krueger, Grace Giddley, Alex Giddley, and Gage Krueger; granddaughter Kirianna Zimmerman; siblings: Jody (Carrie), Jamie, and Eric (Becky); nieces Serena and Savannah, nephew Jordan; aunts and uncle: Nancy Streich, Jerry Selvog, and Jackie Wendt; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Everett and Myrtle Krueger and Ray and Dorothy Selvog.
Funeral Service for Greg will be Friday, December 3, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, Edgerton with Pastor Dave Nelsestuen presiding. Burial will be held at Rock River Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Due to construction on Main St. you may get to the church from Lyons St off Main St or you may follow the Detour to Hain Rd and come back on Main St to the church. MASKS WILL BE ASKED OF EVERYONE TO WEAR. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home Edgerton is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
Greg's last act was to be able to give sight to at least two other people due to being an eye donor.
The family would like to thank the doctors of MercyHealth and Edgerton Hospitals for taking care of Greg.
