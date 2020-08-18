MCFARLAND — Gregory Ward Hans, 73, of McFarland, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Heritage Monona.
He was born on May 29, 1947, in Fort Atkinson, the son of Daniel and Margaret (Ward) Hans.
Greg graduated from Jefferson High School in 1965, and went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting in 1969.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1975, including a deployment to Vietnam.
He married Mary Jo Buechner on Aug. 28, 1982.
Greg worked many years for the state, at the Legislative Audit Bureau and then the Department of Employee Trust Funds.
Greg loved spending time with his family; planning family road trip vacations, watching movies and dining out.
He was an avid bowler, loved the post-bowling Sheepshead games, and also played softball and golf. He enjoyed collecting books, coins, movies and stamps as well as cruising in his automobile.
Greg loved animals and found much joy with his dogs: Charcoal, Tolouse (Lucy) and Ricky.
Greg is survived by his son, Alex Hans; two sisters, Debbie Hans and Mary Hans; two brothers, Dan Hans and Pete (Cathy) Hans; several brothers and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Hans; son, Matt Hans; and his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5306 Main St., McFarland, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, with Father D. Stephen Smith presiding. Burial will be held at Ward Cemetery.
An outdoor visitation will be held at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 until 6 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 21.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and facemasks are required at both locations.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of WI, 3330 University Ave., Unit 300, Madison, WI. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.