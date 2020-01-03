OCONOMOWOC — H. “Alf” Schlender, 76, of Oconomowoc, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Angel’s Grace Hospice, with his family by his side.
He was born March 9, 1943, in Oconomowoc, the son of Gustave and Frieda (Mixdorf) Schlender.
Alf followed in his father’s footsteps as a passionate farmer with a preference for John Deere Equipment. He grew up helping on the family farm before entering the military and later returned to work there again.
Alf served honorably as an aircraft mechanic in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Okinawa, but saw many parts of the world throughout his service time.
As a civilian, he sold John Deere Equipment for more than 30 years at Eichstaedt Implement and “other” farm equipment at Gaugert Implement.
Through his sales contacts, he was offered a job on a horse farm. Alf spent 22 years taking pride in his job as farm manager of Brama Farms, Stillwater, Minn. He returned to Oconomowoc for the last years.
Alf gave a helping hand to his family, many friends and anyone in need. He was a talented landscaper and gardener who loved the outdoors. He loved feeding and watching the birds and his dog, Blue.
He received his pilot’s license and took a solo flight in the 1980s.
He delighted in a good joke, which he was quick to share.
Alf loved his church family, services and activities at St. John’s Lutheran, Golden Lake/Sullivan.
Survivors include his son, Alfred (Kris) Schlender, as well as his brothers and sisters, Daniel (Janet) Schlender, Harold (the late Joyce) Schlender, G. Paul (the late Sandra) Schlender, Ron (Donna) Schlender, Miriam “Mitzi” (Al) Frank and Pauline (Barry) Stephan; his nieces, nephews; and many, many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Virginia Schlender, Esther Schlender and Arnold Schlender.
A celebration of Alfred’s life will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, at 4 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, W407 U.S. Highway 18, Sullivan.
A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
