Harlan C. Dorn

April 18, 1935 - August 29, 2022
Helenville, WI - Harlan Dorn, 87 of Jefferson, died on Monday, august 29, 2022 at UW-Hospital in Madison.
Harlan was born on April 18, 1935 in Helenville, WI, the son of Carl and Gladys (Baumann) Dorn. He was raised in Helenville and was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, where he was baptized, confirmed, and married. In 1954, he joined the US Marine Cops ending his tour of duty with the rank of Corporal. He was a 40 year member of the American Legion Post 0164. Harlan was employed at Borg Textiles in the areas of warehouse boss and semi driver. In 1956, he married Donna Courtier at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Helenville and the couple had 4 children. The couple enjoyed 64 years of marriage until her death in 2018. Harlan was a "Ford man" from the word go. His favorite interest included the Green Bay Packers and NASCAR. He also had a deep interest in birds. He knew when they arrived for the season and left again. Harlan kept them fed all year long. He loved to listen to classic country music and polka. Harlan had a special loved for his dogs Shadow and Daisy - German Shepherd and Schnauzer respectively.
He is survived by: his children Thomas of Jefferson, Timothy (Robin) of Milford, Tamara (Mark) Mayfield of North Bonneville, WA, and Teresa (Patrick) Kelley of Madison; grandchildren and great grandchild. He is also survived by a number of other family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother Lloyd Dorn, sister Beatrice Meske, and 2 sisters Loraine and Bernice in infancy.
A private family graveside service with military honors will be held at St. Peter's Evergreen Cemetery of Helenville with Rev. Titus Buelow presiding.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit
