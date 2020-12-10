December 8, 2020
Whitewater, WI - Harley Blasing Sr., age 92, of Fort Atkinson died Tuesday, Decemer 8, 2020 at Glenwood at Mulberry in Whitewater.
Harley was born on February 1, 1928, the son of Arthur and Martha (Stockfisch) Blasing. On February 10, 1951, Harley married Marie Smillie in Cambridge, Wisconsin.
Harley was an avid sportsman whom enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren.
Surviving are sons, Arnold (Carol Widell) Blasing of Fort Atkinson, Harley (Carol) Blasing Jr. of Fort Atkinson; daughters, Debra (Gaylord) Strohbusch of Jefferson, and Janice (Rob) Miller of Mauston; grandchildren, Dawn (Steve) Johnson, Jenny Blasing, Danielle (Dustin) Tierson, Scott Brereton, Harley (Stacy) Brereton and Eric (Gail) Heine; 11 great-grandchildren, and many close friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and brother.
Funeral services will take place at 11AM on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. A visitation will take place from 10AM until the time of services. A burial will follow at Rock River Cemetery in Jefferson. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
